Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Bought by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,425 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 43.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 75.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 901.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN stock opened at $47.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.70 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.94 and a 12-month high of $74.07.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.11). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 208.70%.

About Tyson Foods

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.