U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 648 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 381.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Insider Transactions at DocuSign

In other news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $591,997.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,217.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $591,997.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,217.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $12,192,084.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,051,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,254,225.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 592,940 shares of company stock valued at $24,932,715 in the last 90 days. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.69.

View Our Latest Research Report on DOCU

DocuSign Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $39.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -443.06, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.89. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $69.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.99.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $687.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.56 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 11.30%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DocuSign

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.