U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 97,853.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 282,554,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,873,134,000 after acquiring an additional 282,266,153 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466,451 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 159.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,966,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,332,000 after acquiring an additional 521,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,000,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,389,000 after buying an additional 306,853 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $116.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.59. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $111.83 and a twelve month high of $138.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1532 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

