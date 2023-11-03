U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 180 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the second quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 1,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $818.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $822.11 and a 200-day moving average of $781.20. The stock has a market cap of $88.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 5.45. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $668.00 and a fifty-two week high of $853.97.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $2.01. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $789.00, for a total value of $673,017.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,883. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $789.00, for a total value of $673,017.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,883. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.91, for a total transaction of $783,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,523,769.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,109 shares of company stock valued at $29,401,642 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $900.96.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

