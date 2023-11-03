U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,964 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 38.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 10,844 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 8.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.8% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 307.0% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 306,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,021,000 after acquiring an additional 231,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth about $615,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASO opened at $46.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.67 and a twelve month high of $69.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.18.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 40,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $2,027,765.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,259.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 40,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $2,027,765.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,517,259.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $32,662.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,531 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,260 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASO shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. TheStreet upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.24.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Stories

