U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $582,000 Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CLX. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 105.6% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 429.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1,133.3% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 540.5% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $123.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $178.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.87 and its 200-day moving average is $150.96.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a return on equity of 165.12% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 705.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total value of $538,103.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. HSBC started coverage on Clorox in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Clorox from $152.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CLX

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.