U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Trading Down 2.8 %

U.S. Energy stock opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $35.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 0.88. U.S. Energy has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $3.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.41.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Energy

About U.S. Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USEG. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in U.S. Energy by 2,578.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,623 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.

