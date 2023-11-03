UBS Group Increases ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target to $119.00

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $110.00 to $119.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ARCB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on ArcBest from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on ArcBest from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.10.

ArcBest Price Performance

ARCB stock opened at $117.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.50. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $122.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.00.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.82. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ArcBest

In related news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 15,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $1,700,119.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,223,828.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 15,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $1,700,119.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,223,828.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis L. Anderson II sold 5,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total value of $577,005.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,335,238.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,749,832 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArcBest

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in ArcBest by 15,450.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ArcBest in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Featured Stories

