UBS Group Trims Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Target Price to $26.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at UBS Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair cut Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.60.

BLMN stock opened at $23.57 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $28.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.97.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 86.88% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.9% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 164,569 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 53.4% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 291,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,165,000 after acquiring an additional 101,393 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 23,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

