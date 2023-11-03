Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Given Market Perform Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on UAA. TheStreet lowered Under Armour from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Under Armour in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.71.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UAA

Under Armour Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $7.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.69.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Under Armour had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Under Armour

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Under Armour by 527.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 81,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 68,896 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Under Armour by 1,607.2% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,470,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,960,000 after buying an additional 1,384,825 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the first quarter worth about $315,000. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the first quarter worth about $4,136,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 132.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 16,880 shares in the last quarter. 38.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Under Armour

(Get Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.