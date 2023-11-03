United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 237,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,643,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 7,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $2,617,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 10,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UPS opened at $141.99 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $197.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.66 and a 200-day moving average of $169.88.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.59%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.91.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

