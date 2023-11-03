United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Issues Earnings Results

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 40.82%. The business had revenue of $609.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 1.8 %

United Therapeutics stock opened at $228.18 on Friday. United Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $204.44 and a 52 week high of $283.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.98. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UTHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective (up from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.98, for a total transaction of $1,337,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,160,845.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.98, for a total transaction of $1,337,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,160,845.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.36, for a total value of $85,163.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,535.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,383 shares of company stock valued at $5,451,684. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $1,236,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 476,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,205,000 after purchasing an additional 14,316 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 15.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 80,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

