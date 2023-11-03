Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $11.00.

VLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.56.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

VLY opened at $8.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.43. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $871.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.14 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 18.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 198.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 821.3% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 219.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 486.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

