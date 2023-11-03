Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,913,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,547 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $150,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 76.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19,175.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCLT stock opened at $70.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.10. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $67.47 and a twelve month high of $83.22.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.326 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

