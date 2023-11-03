Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,310,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,038 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25,173.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,643,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,201,000 after buying an additional 6,617,418 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,945,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,032,000 after buying an additional 237,419 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,747,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,943,000 after buying an additional 1,981,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,540,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,271,000 after buying an additional 339,420 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $69.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.47 and a twelve month high of $73.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.128 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

