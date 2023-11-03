Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 39,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 30,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

VTIP stock opened at $47.28 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.53 and a 1-year high of $48.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.34.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.3419 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.