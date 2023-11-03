Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 50.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,383 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,724,000 after buying an additional 40,980,634 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 34,831,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,560,000 after acquiring an additional 9,058,263 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $237,347,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 337.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,817,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944,359 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 28.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,006,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,380 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $47.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.45. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.11.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

