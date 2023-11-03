Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,787,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $137.40 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The company has a market cap of $96.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.33.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

