Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Shares Purchased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ventyx Biosciences were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTYX. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

Ventyx Biosciences Price Performance

VTYX stock opened at $14.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.43. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $47.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.20). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.56.

View Our Latest Report on VTYX

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventyx Biosciences

In related news, CEO Raju Mohan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $873,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,512,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,040,839.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Raju Mohan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $873,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,512,911 shares in the company, valued at $44,040,839.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Somu Subramaniam sold 56,665 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $2,142,503.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,488,787 shares in the company, valued at $320,961,036.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,211 shares of company stock worth $6,462,267 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.