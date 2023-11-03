Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics updated its FY23 guidance to $5.50-5.70 EPS.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $229.87 on Friday. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $162.94 and a one year high of $249.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.19 and a 200-day moving average of $227.10. The company has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 67.61, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.63, for a total value of $370,859.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,556,029.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total value of $1,510,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $4,806,833.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.63, for a total transaction of $370,859.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,151 shares in the company, valued at $10,556,029.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,043,134. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.23.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

