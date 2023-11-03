Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 469,193 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,379 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $165,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 99,752.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 171,204,312 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,248,509,000 after buying an additional 171,032,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $707,950,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,590,190 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,076,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,523 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 410.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,451,874 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,517,548 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,368,554,000 after buying an additional 689,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $376.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $97.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $282.21 and a one year high of $376.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $355.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.84.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 35.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total value of $83,613.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,406.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total value of $83,613.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,406.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $887,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,637 shares in the company, valued at $17,266,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,466 shares of company stock valued at $14,285,655 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.52.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

