Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VIAV. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.29.

Viavi Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $7.84 on Monday. Viavi Solutions has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $14.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.27 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $263.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.43 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 10.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Viavi Solutions

In other news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 15,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $139,795.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,664 shares in the company, valued at $414,629.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 15,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $139,795.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,664 shares in the company, valued at $414,629.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 5,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $55,002.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,109 shares in the company, valued at $744,249.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,603 shares of company stock worth $266,240. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 141.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 748.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,335 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at $99,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 352.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the second quarter valued at $11,682,000. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

