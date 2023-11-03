Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) PT Lowered to $15.00

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 83.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR opened at $8.19 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $31.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.59.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.39 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 53.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 379999900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vir Biotechnology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 1,313.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

