Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) PT Lowered to $30.00

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Up 11.7 %

VRDN stock opened at $14.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $614.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.65. Viridian Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.93 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 12.09, a current ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.01). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13,462.86% and a negative return on equity of 86.39%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics will post -5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Viridian Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 48.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 1,874.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.