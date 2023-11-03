Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Lessened by Montag & Caldwell LLC

Montag & Caldwell LLC decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 153,458 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 4.4% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $36,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at $2,717,000. Markel Corp lifted its position in Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,100 shares of company stock worth $17,368,639. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.67.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE V opened at $243.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $238.54 and its 200 day moving average is $235.10. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.32 and a fifty-two week high of $250.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $452.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.71%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

