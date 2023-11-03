Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) and Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Head to Head Survey

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) and Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Vitesse Energy and Galp Energia, SGPS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Vitesse Energy alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vitesse Energy N/A N/A N/A Galp Energia, SGPS 5.99% 27.83% 9.37%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vitesse Energy and Galp Energia, SGPS’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vitesse Energy $300.07 million 2.32 $118.90 million N/A N/A Galp Energia, SGPS $29.70 billion 0.39 $1.55 billion N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Galp Energia, SGPS has higher revenue and earnings than Vitesse Energy.

52.6% of Vitesse Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Vitesse Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Galp Energia, SGPS pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Vitesse Energy and Galp Energia, SGPS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vitesse Energy 0 0 4 0 3.00 Galp Energia, SGPS 0 6 0 0 2.00

Vitesse Energy currently has a consensus price target of $25.88, suggesting a potential upside of 6.88%. Given Vitesse Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vitesse Energy is more favorable than Galp Energia, SGPS.

Summary

Vitesse Energy beats Galp Energia, SGPS on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vitesse Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vitesse Energy, Inc. focuses on acquisition, ownership, exploration, development, management, production, exploitation, and dispose of oil and gas properties. The company acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership primarily in the core of the Bakken Field in North Dakota and Montana. It also owns non-operated interests in oil and gas properties in Colorado and Wyoming. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

(Get Free Report)

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola. The Industrial & Midstream segment owns refineries in Portugal, as well as is involved in activities related to energy management of oil products, gas, and electricity. This segment also provides storage and transportation infrastructure for oil and gas products, as well as engages in the sale of electricity to the grid in Portugal and Spain. The Commercial segment is involved in the areas of retail to final business-to-business and business to consumer customers of oil, gas, and electricity. The Renewables and New Business segment is involved in the development of solar and wind power generation projects in Portugal and Spain. In addition, it produces biodiesel, biofuel, and green hydrogen; and operates service stations. Further, the company engages in the reinsurance business. The company was formerly known as Galp Petróleos e Gás de Portugal, SGPS, S.A. and changed its name to Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. in September 2000. Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

Receive News & Ratings for Vitesse Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitesse Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.