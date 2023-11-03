Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.28 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 10.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:VOYA opened at $68.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.13. Voya Financial has a 52-week low of $58.83 and a 52-week high of $78.11.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VOYA. Citigroup boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Voya Financial from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Voya Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,488,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $496,890,000 after purchasing an additional 519,701 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,291,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $199,119,000 after buying an additional 29,593 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 3.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,571,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $153,058,000 after acquiring an additional 80,147 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Voya Financial by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,009,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,558,000 after acquiring an additional 147,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,938,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $138,552,000 after acquiring an additional 349,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

