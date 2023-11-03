VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Given New $5.75 Price Target at HC Wainwright

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $5.75 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.47) EPS.

VYNE Therapeutics Stock Up 1.7 %

VYNE stock opened at $3.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average of $4.66. The company has a market cap of $9.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.42. VYNE Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $8.73.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($3.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($1.09). VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 113.65% and a negative net margin of 8,620.15%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VYNE Therapeutics will post -7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. 12.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary and therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company's lead product is VYN201, a locally administered pan-BET inhibitor soft drug to address diseases involving multiple, diverse inflammatory cell signaling pathways with low systemic exposure.

Featured Articles

