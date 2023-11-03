VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Given New $5.75 Price Target at HC Wainwright

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $5.75 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.47) EPS.
VYNE Therapeutics Stock Up 1.7 %
VYNE stock opened at $3.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average of $4.66. The company has a market cap of $9.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.42. VYNE Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $8.73.
VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($3.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($1.09). VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 113.65% and a negative net margin of 8,620.15%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VYNE Therapeutics will post -7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of VYNE Therapeutics
VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile
VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary and therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company's lead product is VYN201, a locally administered pan-BET inhibitor soft drug to address diseases involving multiple, diverse inflammatory cell signaling pathways with low systemic exposure.
