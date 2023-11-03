W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 85.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 739.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,090,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,545,000 after acquiring an additional 960,833 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 21.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,035,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $713,379,000 after buying an additional 181,236 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 10.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,047,000 after buying an additional 100,380 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 40.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 932,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,653,000 after buying an additional 269,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,168,000 after buying an additional 130,519 shares in the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $734.63.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $756.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $704.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $710.85. The stock has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $534.01 and a 52-week high of $811.60.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.34 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

