Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 708,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,164 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.18% of Waste Management worth $122,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 750,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,206,000 after buying an additional 26,279 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 0.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,443,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 10,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WM. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.77.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $166.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $173.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

