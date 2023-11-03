Wayfair (NYSE:W) PT Lowered to $73.00 at Piper Sandler

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $114.00 to $73.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on W. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Wayfair from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Wayfair from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $39.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $88.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.55.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $48.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 3.20. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $28.70 and a 1-year high of $90.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.03.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wayfair will post -7.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $534,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,137 shares in the company, valued at $15,979,898.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,137 shares in the company, valued at $15,979,898.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 8,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $467,462.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,614 shares in the company, valued at $3,357,409.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,679 shares of company stock worth $3,663,419. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 1.8% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Wayfair by 24.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Wayfair by 7.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Wayfair by 1.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Wayfair by 4.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

