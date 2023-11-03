WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Holdings Raised by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,805,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,696,000 after purchasing an additional 69,710 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,276,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $594,908,000 after acquiring an additional 487,972 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,236,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,446,000 after acquiring an additional 277,337 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,505,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,098,000 after purchasing an additional 83,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,050,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,359,000 after purchasing an additional 123,499 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.15.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $83.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.47 and a 1 year high of $101.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.43.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

