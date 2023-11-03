WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on WEC shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.15.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE:WEC opened at $83.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.74. The stock has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.43. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.47 and a 1-year high of $101.11.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

