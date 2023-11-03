Wedbush Cuts Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target to $12.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 10.11% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

RVLV has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Revolve Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Revolve Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Revolve Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Revolve Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

Revolve Group Stock Down 1.1 %

RVLV stock opened at $13.35 on Thursday. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $980.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 2.14.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.06). Revolve Group had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Revolve Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,075,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,039,000 after buying an additional 542,419 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 17.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,616,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,707,000 after buying an additional 845,814 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 51.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,235,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,458,000 after buying an additional 1,430,242 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,873,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,961,000 after buying an additional 48,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,310,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,493,000 after buying an additional 122,581 shares during the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

