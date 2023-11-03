Wedbush Downgrades First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) to Neutral

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their prior target price of $7.00. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Foundation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

First Foundation Trading Up 13.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Foundation

Shares of First Foundation stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $296.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.72. First Foundation has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after buying an additional 64,820 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in First Foundation by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after acquiring an additional 33,771 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Foundation by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 10,743 shares in the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

