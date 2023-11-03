Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WB. Bank of America reduced their target price on Weibo from $24.00 to $19.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. HSBC reduced their target price on Weibo from $18.00 to $14.60 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Benchmark lowered Weibo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Weibo from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.52.

Shares of WB opened at $11.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.52. Weibo has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $25.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Weibo had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $440.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Weibo’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Weibo will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WB. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Weibo by 137.7% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 36,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 21,420 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 18.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 88.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 124.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,898,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,044,000 after purchasing an additional 171,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

