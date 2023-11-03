West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) PT Lowered to $95.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CSFB increased their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $108.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of West Fraser Timber from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $109.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.50.

West Fraser Timber stock opened at $72.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.80. West Fraser Timber has a 1-year low of $64.11 and a 1-year high of $91.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.57 and a beta of 1.15.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.91. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -85.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFG. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

