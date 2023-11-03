Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Issues Earnings Results

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $776.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.38 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 35.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS.

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of WES stock opened at $28.64 on Friday. Western Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $23.79 and a 1 year high of $29.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.94 and its 200-day moving average is $26.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.77.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WES shares. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wolfe Research cut Western Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Insider Activity at Western Midstream Partners

In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Western Midstream Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WES. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

