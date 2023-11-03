Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Position Lifted by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 353,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $11,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 320.3% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $242,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,601 shares in the company, valued at $4,766,036.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $30.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 1.49.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 87.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

