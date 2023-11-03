Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.20.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $121.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $107.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -3.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.58. Whirlpool has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $160.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $1.07. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 38.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.49 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 15.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Whirlpool by 100,013.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 93,742,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,947,874,000 after buying an additional 93,648,374 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Whirlpool by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,139,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,567,000 after buying an additional 138,322 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Whirlpool by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,140,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,213,000 after buying an additional 72,732 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Whirlpool by 13,571.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,912,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,488,000 after buying an additional 1,898,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Whirlpool by 4.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,364,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,950,000 after buying an additional 60,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

