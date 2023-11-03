Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 57.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 27,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 8.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 88.3% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

WHR stock opened at $107.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.94. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $160.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -3.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.58.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $1.07. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 38.84%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.70%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WHR. Longbow Research lowered Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Whirlpool from $121.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded Whirlpool from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.20.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

