William Blair Weighs in on Airbnb, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Airbnb in a report released on Wednesday, November 1st. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Airbnb’s current full-year earnings is $3.80 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ABNB. Citigroup increased their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.60.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $115.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $154.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.51 and a 200-day moving average of $127.57. The company has a market capitalization of $74.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.26.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total value of $359,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 175,895 shares in the company, valued at $23,007,066. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total value of $359,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 175,895 shares in the company, valued at $23,007,066. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $22,509,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,698,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,841,585.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 648,623 shares of company stock worth $87,937,880 in the last three months. 30.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,709,000 after buying an additional 63,601 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

