William Penn Bancorporation (WMPN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Saturday

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 4th.

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 million. William Penn Bancorporation had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 1.09%.

William Penn Bancorporation Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WMPN opened at $12.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.75 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.02. William Penn Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $12.69.

William Penn Bancorporation Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On William Penn Bancorporation

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. William Penn Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMPN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in William Penn Bancorporation by 1,190.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in William Penn Bancorporation by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 562,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after buying an additional 8,379 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in William Penn Bancorporation by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in William Penn Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in William Penn Bancorporation by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of William Penn Bancorporation from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

About William Penn Bancorporation

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, money market, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing and interest-bearing checking, as well as money market, NOW, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.

