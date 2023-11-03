WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The firm had revenue of $604.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. WillScot Mobile Mini updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Down 8.8 %

NASDAQ WSC opened at $35.46 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $53.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on WSC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.71 per share, with a total value of $203,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WillScot Mobile Mini

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 15.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

Featured Stories

