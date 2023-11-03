Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $182.77, but opened at $189.72. Wingstop shares last traded at $185.92, with a volume of 127,045 shares trading hands.
The restaurant operator reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Wingstop Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.15, for a total value of $1,106,339.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,570.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Wingstop
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 14,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Wingstop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,528,000.
Wingstop Trading Up 1.1 %
The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 86.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.78.
Wingstop Company Profile
Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.
