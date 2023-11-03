Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $182.77, but opened at $189.72. Wingstop shares last traded at $185.92, with a volume of 127,045 shares trading hands.

The restaurant operator reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WING has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Wingstop from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wingstop has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WING

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.15, for a total value of $1,106,339.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,570.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wingstop

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 14,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Wingstop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,528,000.

Wingstop Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 86.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.78.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.