Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 222.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,307 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $6,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 114.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 274.1% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 58.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on XEL. StockNews.com raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of XEL opened at $61.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.43. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.73 and a fifty-two week high of $72.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.98 and its 200-day moving average is $62.15.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

