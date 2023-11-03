Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target Increased to $139.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $136.00 to $139.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $145.21.

YUM opened at $123.89 on Thursday. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $115.53 and a 1-year high of $143.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.95 and a 200-day moving average of $131.40.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.01%.

In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total value of $179,100.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $165,789.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total value of $520,096.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,727,983.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total value of $179,100.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,789.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,501 shares of company stock worth $1,610,644. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,244,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 466.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,867,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $774,951,000 after buying an additional 4,831,505 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 68.7% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 34.6% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 110,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,277,000 after buying an additional 28,336 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

