Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of YUM opened at $124.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.40. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $115.53 and a 52 week high of $143.24. The stock has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 46.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $412,247.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,738,553.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $412,247.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,738,553.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total transaction of $179,100.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,789.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,501 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,644. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,947,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $784,673,000 after acquiring an additional 90,152 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,773,000 after purchasing an additional 901,181 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $517,792,000 after purchasing an additional 67,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,257,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $417,260,000 after buying an additional 698,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $315,239,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.21.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

