Zacks Research Comments on Nasdaq, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Nasdaq in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 1st. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.78 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.63. The consensus estimate for Nasdaq’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.14 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 21.62%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NDAQ. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.09.

View Our Latest Research Report on NDAQ

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $49.86 on Friday. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $46.88 and a twelve month high of $69.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.76. The company has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 39.46%.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, Director Johan Torgeby bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.42 per share, with a total value of $705,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,735.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 8.3% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.4% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 10.6% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.