Zacks Research Weighs in on Liberty Energy Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Liberty Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 1st. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Liberty Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Liberty Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LBRT. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Liberty Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

Liberty Energy stock opened at $20.24 on Friday. Liberty Energy has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $21.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 37.67% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Liberty Energy by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,085,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213,132 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621,253 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,972,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,183 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,326,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 47.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,528,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Energy

In other Liberty Energy news, insider R Sean Elliott sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $257,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,575,869.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Liberty Energy news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 122,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,578. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Sean Elliott sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $257,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,575,869.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,612 shares of company stock worth $5,507,894 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liberty Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is currently 5.81%.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

